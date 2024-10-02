Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 02 Ottobre 2024
China: Cathay Pacific cancels flights due to typhoon Koinu
02 ottobre 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
02 October 2024_ Cathay Pacific Airways and its low-cost carrier HK Express have cancelled more than 30 flights between Hong Kong and Kaohsiung in anticipation of Super Typhoon Koinu. Flights were cancelled from yesterday until tomorrow, with the airline informing passengers and suspending bookings. The typhoon, which is expected to hit Taiwan's southern coast, is bringing with it sustained winds of up to 155 km/h and heavy rain, with evacuation notices already in place in some areas. The Hong Kong Observatory has warned residents to take precautions and warned of the possibility of flooding in low-lying areas, the South China Morning Post reported. Taiwan authorities have closed schools and offices in the affected areas and suspended ferry services to surrounding islands, as the typhoon is expected to weaken as it passes over the island.

