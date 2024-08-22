China: Celebrating the 120th Anniversary of Deng Xiaoping's Birth and the Future of Socialist Modernization

August 22, 2024_ China is celebrating the 120th anniversary of the birth of Deng Xiaoping, a key figure in the country's economic reforms. This anniversary coincides with the third plenum of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, which outlines the strategy for socialist modernization by 2049. Experts emphasize the historical importance of Deng, who initiated the process of reform and opening up in 1978, changing the course of Chinese history. The coincidence of these events invites us to reflect on the future of the nation and its path of development. The South China Morning Post reports. The figure of Deng Xiaoping is fundamental to understanding the economic evolution of modern China, which has seen extraordinary growth in recent decades.