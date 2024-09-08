Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 08 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:32
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: Celebrating the 150th anniversary of the Esquilino district in Rome

07 September 2024_ In Rome, on 7 September 2024, a ceremony was held to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Esquilino district, with the awarding...

China: Celebrating the 150th anniversary of the Esquilino district in Rome
08 settembre 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

07 September 2024_ In Rome, on 7 September 2024, a ceremony was held to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Esquilino district, with the awarding of prizes to associations and entities that have distinguished themselves for their cultural and social activities. The mayor of Rome, Roberto Gualtieri, underlined the importance of Esquilino as the beating heart of the capital, highlighting its rich cultural and historical diversity. During the event, the industriousness of the Chinese community in Rome, represented by the Chinese Cultural Association, which promotes Chinese culture and fosters integration, was also recognized. The news was reported by huarenjie.com, highlighting the importance of cultural interactions between Italy and China. This event represents an opportunity to strengthen the ties between the two nations, celebrating multiculturalism and shared history.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
This event represents district in Rome colle Esquilino mayor of Rome
Vedi anche
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza