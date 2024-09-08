07 September 2024_ In Rome, on 7 September 2024, a ceremony was held to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Esquilino district, with the awarding of prizes to associations and entities that have distinguished themselves for their cultural and social activities. The mayor of Rome, Roberto Gualtieri, underlined the importance of Esquilino as the beating heart of the capital, highlighting its rich cultural and historical diversity. During the event, the industriousness of the Chinese community in Rome, represented by the Chinese Cultural Association, which promotes Chinese culture and fosters integration, was also recognized. The news was reported by huarenjie.com, highlighting the importance of cultural interactions between Italy and China. This event represents an opportunity to strengthen the ties between the two nations, celebrating multiculturalism and shared history.