Martedì 15 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:28
China: Celebrating the 20th anniversary of strategic cooperation with Italy

October 15, 2024_ China celebrated the 20th anniversary of its strategic cooperation with Italy at an event hosted by China Media Group (CMG) in...

China: Celebrating the 20th anniversary of strategic cooperation with Italy
15 ottobre 2024 | 12.23
Redazione Adnkronos
October 15, 2024_ China celebrated the 20th anniversary of its strategic cooperation with Italy at an event hosted by China Media Group (CMG) in Milan. At the event, Xing Bo, Vice President of CMG, stressed the importance of promoting cultural exchange and cooperation between the two countries' media. CMG launched new initiatives with Italian media, including online and television programs, to further strengthen ties. In addition, a cooperation agreement was signed between CMG and MF Milano Finanza e Telespazio, highlighting their mutual commitment. The news was reported by filipino.cri.cn. This celebration represents a significant step towards greater cultural and trade integration between China and Italy.

Tag
MF Milano Finanza signed between CMG Italia Cina
