October 15, 2024_ China celebrated the 20th anniversary of its strategic cooperation with Italy at an event hosted by China Media Group (CMG) in Milan. At the event, Xing Bo, Vice President of CMG, stressed the importance of promoting cultural exchange and cooperation between the two countries' media. CMG launched new initiatives with Italian media, including online and television programs, to further strengthen ties. In addition, a cooperation agreement was signed between CMG and MF Milano Finanza e Telespazio, highlighting their mutual commitment. The news was reported by filipino.cri.cn. This celebration represents a significant step towards greater cultural and trade integration between China and Italy.