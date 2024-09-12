Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 12 Settembre 2024
China: Celebrating the Mid-Autumn Festival in Calabria with a Touch of Italian Culture
12 settembre 2024 | 12.16
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 11, 2024_ On the occasion of the Mid-Autumn Festival, Calabria hosted a special event organized by the Zhejiang Chinese Chamber of Commerce, aimed at distributing mooncakes to members of the local Chinese community. This initiative allowed Chinese residents in Italy to feel closer to their traditions, despite the distance from their homeland. During the event, mooncakes of different varieties were distributed, a symbol of family reunion, and Chinese cultural traditions were shared with Italian friends. The news was reported by huarenjie.com, highlighting the importance of keeping cultural traditions alive even abroad. The initiative strengthened the ties between the Chinese and Italian communities, promoting intercultural dialogue and greater mutual understanding.

