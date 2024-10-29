Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 29 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:40
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: Central Bank Introduces New Liquidity Tools for Banking System

October 28, 2024_ The People's Bank of China (PBOC) announced the introduction of direct reverse repo operations as a new liquidity tool to maintain...

China: Central Bank Introduces New Liquidity Tools for Banking System
29 ottobre 2024 | 12.19
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 28, 2024_ The People's Bank of China (PBOC) announced the introduction of direct reverse repo operations as a new liquidity tool to maintain adequate liquidity in the banking system. This tool will be used in open market operations with primary dealers and will be implemented monthly, with maturities of no more than one year. The introduction of this tool further enriches the PBOC's monetary policy toolkit, which already includes seven-day reverse repo operations and medium-term lending. Analysts expect this measure to help manage the concentrated maturity of medium-term lending by the end of the year, contributing to a favorable monetary environment for economic growth. The news was reported by Shanghai Daily. The PBOC, which is responsible for monetary policy in China, aims to ensure stability and safety in the interbank market, especially in a period of significant loan maturities.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
tool pronti contro termine repo operations as policy toolkit
Vedi anche
News to go
Marco Bucci è il nuovo governatore della Liguria
News to go
Migranti, Trump: "Lancerò il più ambizioso piano di espulsioni della storia"
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità
News to go
Maltempo, è ancora allerta al Nord: le regioni più colpite
News to go
Fmi: "Da inflazione a guerre, su prospettive pesa incertezza"
Turetta arriva in aula, sguardo basso al processo per l'omicidio di Giulia Cecchettin - Video
News to go
Nuova enciclica di Papa Francesco
News to go
In Italia i primi virus influenzali
News to go
Sciopero dei medici contro la manovra: la sanità si ferma il 20 novembre
News to go
Patente digitale al via, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
Ungheria chiede revoca immunità Salis
News to go
Coldiretti: esportazione agroalimentare +8% nel 2024


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza