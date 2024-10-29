China: Central Bank Introduces New Liquidity Tools for Banking System

October 28, 2024_ The People's Bank of China (PBOC) announced the introduction of direct reverse repo operations as a new liquidity tool to maintain adequate liquidity in the banking system. This tool will be used in open market operations with primary dealers and will be implemented monthly, with maturities of no more than one year. The introduction of this tool further enriches the PBOC's monetary policy toolkit, which already includes seven-day reverse repo operations and medium-term lending. Analysts expect this measure to help manage the concentrated maturity of medium-term lending by the end of the year, contributing to a favorable monetary environment for economic growth. The news was reported by Shanghai Daily. The PBOC, which is responsible for monetary policy in China, aims to ensure stability and safety in the interbank market, especially in a period of significant loan maturities.