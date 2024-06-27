Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 27 Giugno 2024
China: Chang'e 6 mission involves Italy in the collection of lunar samples

China: Chang'e 6 mission involves Italy in the collection of lunar samples
27 giugno 2024 | 11.42
Redazione Adnkronos
26 June 2024_ The Chinese Chang'e 6 mission involved Italy, together with the European Space Agency, France and Pakistan, in the collection of samples from the far side of the Moon. This international collaboration has allowed scientists from China and partner countries to share scientific data and conduct joint research. The mission represents a historic step for China's space exploration and humanity's peaceful use of space. Chang'e 6 used advanced technologies to collect samples in less than 20 hours, overcoming the challenges of high lunar temperatures. This was reported by bbs1.people.com.cn. This mission marks an important collaboration between China and Italy in the field of space exploration.

