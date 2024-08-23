August 23, 2024_ Chengdu has opened the World Horticultural Expo 2024, an event that celebrates the art of gardening and environmental sustainability, with over 200 exhibition gardens from around the world. The event, which will run until October 28, aims to tell the city's story as a "Park City" and promote an urban development model that integrates nature and the environment. Chengdu, known for its commitment to creating green spaces, has seen an increase in its international visibility thanks to events such as this and the recent Universiade. The news is reported by thepaper.cn, highlighting how the city is becoming an important reference point for international cooperation and biodiversity.