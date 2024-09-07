September 7, 2024_ The China-Africa Cooperation Forum, attended by leaders from over 50 African countries, concluded in Beijing. During the event, leaders agreed to elevate Sino-Africa relations to a new era of strategic cooperation, defined as "community of destiny". Chinese President Xi Jinping announced a three-year action plan, with a commitment of significant funding to support development in Africa. The news was reported by thepaper.cn, highlighting the importance of this meeting for strengthening relations between China and Africa, in a context of growing economic and political cooperation.