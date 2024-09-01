Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 01 Settembre 2024
China: China-Africa Cooperation Forum gears up for new development chapter
01 settembre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
August 31, 2024_ The China-Africa Cooperation Forum will be held in Beijing from September 4 to 6, 2024, with the aim of strengthening ties and promoting cooperation between the two regions. In recent years, China has invested significantly in Africa, creating more than 110,000 jobs and improving the quality of exported products, such as smartphones and electric vehicles. Cooperation has also expanded to areas such as education and poverty alleviation, with projects aimed at sharing China's experience in the agricultural sector. The news was reported by 81.cn, highlighting the importance of this meeting for the future of Sino-African relations.

