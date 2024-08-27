China: China-Africa Cooperation Forum gears up for September summit

Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 27 Agosto 2024
27 agosto 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
August 26, 2024_ The China-Africa Cooperation Forum, which will be held in Beijing from September 4 to 6, 2024, will focus on Africa's industrialization and educational cooperation. Wang Jinjie, deputy secretary general of the Center for African Studies at Peking University, stressed the importance of improving supply chains and promoting the training of local talent. In addition, cooperation in agriculture is expected to deepen, with the aim of ensuring food security and modernizing Africa's agricultural sector. The news was reported by 21jingji.com. The summit represents a crucial opportunity to strengthen ties between China and Africa, addressing common challenges such as youth unemployment and the need for technology transfer.

