Domenica 07 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:47
China: China and Russia strengthen cooperation in the SCO

July 7, 2024_ China and Russia hold top positions in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) as they work to strengthen their influence in...

07 luglio 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
July 7, 2024_ China and Russia hold top positions in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) as they work to strengthen their influence in Central Asia. During the SCO summit held in Moscow, leaders of both nations agreed to put aside their rivalries to focus on mutual benefits and regional stability. The summit highlighted the importance of collaboration in areas such as security, economic development and infrastructure projects. Both countries are committed to building a framework that supports the region's growth and stability, despite their historic competition for influence. The Sunday Morning Post reports it. The SCO is an intergovernmental organization founded in 2001 to promote political, economic and security cooperation among its members.

