China: China Eastern Airlines launches new routes to Italy

17 July 2024_ China Eastern Airlines announces the opening of two new direct routes to Italy starting in September. From September 26, the airline will operate flights from Shanghai Pudong to Venice Marco Polo and from Xi'an Xianyang to Milan Malpensa. Both routes will be served three times a week with Airbus A330 aircraft. This increase will bring the total number of Italian routes managed by the Chinese company to four. This was reported by chinatravelnews.com. The initiative reflects the increase in flight capacity between China and Europe, which has reached 91% of pre-pandemic levels.