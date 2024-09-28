Cerca nel sito
 
China: China International Aviation Expo Opens in Nanan
28 settembre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 28, 2024_ The China International Aviation Expo opened in Nanan, Fujian Province, showcasing an innovative aerial perspective through balloons, drones and gliders. This annual event is the only one in China that integrates design, manufacturing, flight control and air services, also serving as a showcase of the country's technological strength. The expo is expected to attract tens of thousands of visitors and will take place over three days, covering six major projects, including an aviation exhibition and an emergency rescue efficiency competition. The news is reported by the South China Morning Post. The event is a major occasion for China's aviation industry, highlighting the country's innovations and capabilities in the field of aviation technology.

