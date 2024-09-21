Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 21 Settembre 2024
China: China, Japan agree to monitor Fukushima contaminated water

September 21, 2024_ China and Japan have reached an agreement to establish a long-term international monitoring mechanism for the release of...

China: China, Japan agree to monitor Fukushima contaminated water
21 settembre 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
September 21, 2024_ China and Japan have reached an agreement to establish a long-term international monitoring mechanism for the release of nuclear-contaminated water from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant. The agreement was signed during a meeting between China's Minister of Ecology and Environment Huang Runqiu and Japan's Minister of Environment Akihiro Nishimura in Beijing. The two countries will work together to conduct joint research and share information on the effects of the release on the marine environment and human health. Huang expressed China's willingness to work with Japan to ensure the safety of the marine environment and the health of citizens. The news was reported by China Daily. This agreement is a significant step in the cooperation between the two countries to address the international community's concerns about the transparency of the discharge process.

environment Huang Runqiu environment consenso Giappone
