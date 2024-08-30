China: China maintains its lead as Africa's largest trading partner

August 30, 2024_ China has confirmed its position as Africa's largest trading partner for the 15th consecutive year, with a 5.5 percent increase in bilateral trade in the first seven months of 2024. In 2023, China-Africa trade volume reached a historic high of $282.1 billion, highlighting the resilience of trade relations. In addition, 52 African countries and the African Union have signed memoranda of understanding for cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative, with significant investment in infrastructure. The news was reported by news.cctv.com, highlighting the importance of China-Africa economic cooperation, which includes railway and road construction projects across the continent.