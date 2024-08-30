Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 30 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:16
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: China maintains its lead as Africa's largest trading partner

August 30, 2024_ China has confirmed its position as Africa's largest trading partner for the 15th consecutive year, with a 5.5 percent increase in...

China: China maintains its lead as Africa's largest trading partner
30 agosto 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 30, 2024_ China has confirmed its position as Africa's largest trading partner for the 15th consecutive year, with a 5.5 percent increase in bilateral trade in the first seven months of 2024. In 2023, China-Africa trade volume reached a historic high of $282.1 billion, highlighting the resilience of trade relations. In addition, 52 African countries and the African Union have signed memoranda of understanding for cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative, with significant investment in infrastructure. The news was reported by news.cctv.com, highlighting the importance of China-Africa economic cooperation, which includes railway and road construction projects across the continent.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cina lead as Africa's as Africa's largest largest trading partner
Vedi anche
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista
News to go
La Grande Barriera Corallina rischia di scomparire
News to go
In Europa morti per caldo potrebbero triplicare entro 2100
News to go
Bonus studenti fuori sede, prevista un’agevolazione
News to go
Legge Bossi-Fini, Lollobrigida: "Va modificata"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza