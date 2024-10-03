Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 03 Ottobre 2024
China: China Open Turns Sports Center Into Tourist Attraction
03 ottobre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
October 3, 2024_ Organizers of the China Open have transformed the center court of the National Tennis Center in Beijing into a festive attraction, allowing visitors to take photos with fun accessories. The initiative, called 'Queen Wen', has been a great success among fans and tourists, also contributing to a surge in ticket sales for the tournament. The event has attracted media attention, with China Central Television reporting details of the initiative. The transformation of the sports center into an entertainment venue highlights the importance of sporting events as a tourist attraction in China. The National Tennis Center is a major sports facility that hosts high-level tennis events, helping to promote the sport in the country.

