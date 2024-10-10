Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 10 Ottobre 2024
China: China Red Cross steps up international cooperation for humanitarian assistance

October 10, 2024_ The China Red Cross has expanded its global cooperation in the past five years, providing humanitarian assistance to many countries...

10 ottobre 2024 | 12.14
Redazione Adnkronos
October 10, 2024_ The China Red Cross has expanded its global cooperation in the past five years, providing humanitarian assistance to many countries affected by crises and disasters. At the 12th General Congress of the organization, President Xi Jinping emphasized the importance of improving humanitarian service capabilities and actively participating in international relief missions. The China Red Cross, with 17 million members and 2.93 million volunteers, has provided aid to 54 countries, including significant interventions in response to epidemics and natural disasters. The source of this information is China Daily. The organization, founded in 1904, has also launched aid programs for sick children in Afghanistan and Mongolia, demonstrating its commitment to the humanitarian cause globally.

