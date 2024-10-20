China: China Resource Recycling Group Launched to Promote Circular Economy

Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 20 Ottobre 2024
20 ottobre 2024 | 12.21
Redazione Adnkronos
October 19, 2024_ On October 18, 2024, the China Resource Recycling Group, a new central enterprise that aims to promote sustainable development through the collection and recycling of materials, was officially founded in Tianjin. This initiative is part of the national strategy for the circular economy, with the aim of optimizing the use of resources and reducing waste. The group, supported by major state-owned companies such as Sinopec and China Baowu, will focus on the recovery of materials such as metals, plastics and used batteries. The news was reported by cctv.com, highlighting the importance of this initiative for the security of strategic resources in China. The government expects the value of resource circulation to reach 5 trillion yuan by 2025.

