China: Chinese Ambassador to US Warns Against Trade, Tech Restrictions

October 2, 2024_ China's Ambassador to the United States, Xie Feng, urged Washington to avoid trade and technology restrictions, warning that such measures could damage the global economy. At an event to mark the National Day of the People's Republic of China, Xie stressed that the Biden administration's policies have increased tensions between the two countries. He warned that the restrictions could also affect American businesses and consumers, calling for a return to economic cooperation. Xie also reiterated that the Taiwan issue is a red line for Beijing and that any attempt to uphold the island's independence will be met with a strong response. The news is reported by South China Morning Post. Tensions between China and the United States have increased in recent years, particularly over trade and national security issues.