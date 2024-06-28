Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 28 Giugno 2024
Aggiornato: 12:00
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: Chinese barmaids train in Italy at Lavazza

China: Chinese barmaids train in Italy at Lavazza
28 giugno 2024 | 11.50
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

June 27, 2024_ Eight Chinese barmaids participated in a training program at Lavazza headquarters in Turin, Italy, to mark International Women's Day. The participants, coming from cities such as Shanghai, Shenzhen and Xiamen, followed an intense six-day course which included visits to the Lavazza research centre, the brand's historic headquarters and museum. During the training, the baristas learned advanced coffee tasting and roasting techniques, improving their professional skills. The initiative aims to strengthen cultural exchange between China and Italy in the coffee sector. Htfnews.cn reports it. The bartenders, six of whom are women, expressed enthusiasm for the experience and confidence gained in representing the Lavazza brand in China.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Italia Lavazza brand in China Italy in the coffee sector Cina
Vedi anche
Traffico di anabolizzanti, 7 arresti e perquisizioni
News to go
Nomine Ue, negoziatori: accordo per Costa, Kallas e von der Leyen
News to go
Calzature, brusca frenata per export e fatturato
News to go
Decreto Campi Flegrei, cosa prevede: le misure
News to go
Bonus agricoltura di 500 euro a ettaro, ecco chi lo può ottenere
News to go
Bonus 2024, ecco quelli che si possono richiedere a giugno
News to go
Ballottaggi comunali, i risultati del voto
News to go
Bonus condizionatori, come funziona
News to go
Case, Istat: "Nel primo trimestre 2024 prezzi in calo dello 0,1%"
News to go
Hong Kong è la città più costosa al mondo
News to go
Auto, così l'IA cambierà l'interazione fra vetture e passeggeri
News to go
Aumento prezzi voli, le tratte più care


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza