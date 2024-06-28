China: Chinese barmaids train in Italy at Lavazza

June 27, 2024_ Eight Chinese barmaids participated in a training program at Lavazza headquarters in Turin, Italy, to mark International Women's Day. The participants, coming from cities such as Shanghai, Shenzhen and Xiamen, followed an intense six-day course which included visits to the Lavazza research centre, the brand's historic headquarters and museum. During the training, the baristas learned advanced coffee tasting and roasting techniques, improving their professional skills. The initiative aims to strengthen cultural exchange between China and Italy in the coffee sector. Htfnews.cn reports it. The bartenders, six of whom are women, expressed enthusiasm for the experience and confidence gained in representing the Lavazza brand in China.