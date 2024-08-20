August 20, 2024_ The Chinese Coast Guard has taken enforcement action against Philippine Coast Guard vessels that have provocatively intruded into waters near Ren'ai Jiao, also known as Second Thomas Shoal, in the South China Sea. According to a statement from the Chinese Coast Guard, the Philippines' actions seriously violate China's sovereignty and international law. China has submitted formal representations to the Philippines, urging it to immediately stop the infringing activities. The situation highlights territorial tensions in the region, where maritime claims are a source of conflict between the two countries. The news was reported by China Daily, a major news source in China. Ren'ai Jiao is a strategic disputed area in the South China Sea, rich in resources and of geopolitical importance.