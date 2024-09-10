September 09, 2024_ Bi Yin Le Fen, a Chinese men's fashion brand, has announced ambitious growth plans for the next decade, aiming to increase its revenue tenfold by 2033. With a high-end positioning and a focus on the golf market, the brand recently acquired two Italian high-end fashion brands, CERRUTI 1881 and KENT&CURWEN, to expand its offerings. Although the brand is perceived as a symbol of luxury in China, its connection to the world of golf has been questioned, as most of its customers do not practice the sport. The news was reported by linkshop.com, highlighting the growing interest in the Chinese fashion market and its connections with prestigious Italian brands. Bi Yin Le Fen continues to seek to attract a younger clientele, diversifying its offering and improving its image.