China: Chinese Investments in Italy at Risk as EU Investigations into Electric Cars Put China at Risk

September 17, 2024_ China's Minister of Commerce, Wang Wentao, said that the European Union's investigations into Chinese electric cars are undermining Chinese investors' confidence in the Italian automotive sector. During a meeting in Rome with Italian Minister of Economic Development, Adolfo Urso, Wang stressed the solid foundation and great potential of cooperation between the two countries. However, he warned that the EU measures may not be in Italy's long-term interest. The news was reported by voachinese.com, highlighting the importance of cooperation between China and Italy in the automotive sector, despite the current trade tensions.