Giovedì 27 Giugno 2024
China: Chinese migrant trafficking group to Italy dismantled
27 giugno 2024 | 13.07
Redazione Adnkronos
June 27, 2024_ Italian police announced they had dismantled a migrant smuggling organization that facilitated the illegal entry of Chinese citizens into Italy. The group brought migrants in through European countries without visas, such as Serbia, and transported them to Italy disguised as Asian citizens in luxury cars. 9 members of the group were arrested and 77 migrants without passports identified. The police seized 18 cars and 10,000 euros in cash. stnn.cc reports it. The operation involved the border police of Trieste and led to the discovery of a refuge near Venice.

