Lunedì 30 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:35
China: Chinese Modernization as a Path to Prosperity and National Rebirth

September 30, 2024_ China celebrates 75 years of significant transformation, moving from an impoverished country to a moderately prosperous society,...

30 settembre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
September 30, 2024_ China celebrates 75 years of significant transformation, moving from an impoverished country to a moderately prosperous society, aiming to become a modern socialist power by 2050. President Xi Jinping stressed that China's modernization is a right path, supported by the people and in line with national conditions, thus promoting global peace and development. China's modernization strategy is based on a strong governance system and a rapidly growing economy, with a focus on technological innovation and sustainability. This path is seen as a model for other developing countries, as reported by cyol.com. China remains committed to international cooperation and building a community with a shared future for humanity.

