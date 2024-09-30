China: Chinese Modernization as a Path to Prosperity and National Rebirth

September 30, 2024_ China celebrates 75 years of significant transformation, moving from an impoverished country to a moderately prosperous society, aiming to become a modern socialist power by 2050. President Xi Jinping stressed that China's modernization is a right path, supported by the people and in line with national conditions, thus promoting global peace and development. China's modernization strategy is based on a strong governance system and a rapidly growing economy, with a focus on technological innovation and sustainability. This path is seen as a model for other developing countries, as reported by cyol.com. China remains committed to international cooperation and building a community with a shared future for humanity.