Lunedì 12 Agosto 2024
13:09
China: Chinese Olympic delegation triumphs at Paris 2024 with record medals

August 12, 2024_ The Chinese Olympic delegation achieved its best performance abroad since 1984, winning a total of 40 gold, 27 silver and 24 bronze...

12 agosto 2024 | 12.42
Redazione Adnkronos
August 12, 2024_ The Chinese Olympic delegation achieved its best performance abroad since 1984, winning a total of 40 gold, 27 silver and 24 bronze medals at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. With 404 athletes participating in 232 events in 30 sports, China surpassed the previous record of 39 gold medals won in London. Zhou Jinqiang, deputy head of the delegation, called the performance a 'breakthrough', highlighting progress in traditional and new sports. China has shown remarkable commitment to scientific athlete training, with 27 gold medals from sports such as diving and weightlifting. The news was reported by South China Morning Post. This success also reflects the innovative approach in sports training, which aims to discover and develop young talents through customized programs.

