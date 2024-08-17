Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 17 Agosto 2024
China: Chinese Sites Enter UNESCO List, Highlighting Human Civilizations

August 17, 2024_ Recently, the joint candidacy of Beijing's Central Axis for the UNESCO World Heritage List has attracted a lot of interest, not...

August 17, 2024_ Recently, the joint candidacy of Beijing's Central Axis for the UNESCO World Heritage List has attracted a lot of interest, not surprising those who live in the Chinese capital. Tom Wulbers, a Dutch landscape architect who has lived in Beijing for more than 30 years, emphasized that the listing could be a major boost for the city, which has been China's capital for more than 800 years. Wulbers also highlighted the irony of restoring an area with a history of more than 3,000 years. The news was reported by China Daily. Beijing's Central Axis is an important historical artery that reflects traditional Chinese culture and architecture.

