June 27, 2024_ Although the China national football team is not participating in Euro 2024, major Chinese companies are making their mark on the tournament through sponsorship deals and billboards. Chinese companies account for the largest share of foreign sponsors of the UEFA European Championship in Germany, making China the main source of sponsorship for the event. These sponsorship deals are a result of the increasing globalization and technological advancement of Chinese brands and their increasingly close ties with Europe. Official sponsors of the tournament, which runs from June 14 to July 14, include home appliance giant Hisense, computer platform Bilibili, smartphone maker VIVO and electric vehicle maker NIO. China Daily reports it. These agreements underline the importance of Chinese companies in the global sports landscape and their commitment to strengthening their presence in Europe.