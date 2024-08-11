August 11, 2024_ The closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics will take place today, with the Chinese sports delegation ready to celebrate their achievements. Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed his support for the event, wishing the host nation France all the best and stressing the importance of the Olympic spirit. During the Olympics, Chinese athletes demonstrated strong commitment and interacted warmly with competitors from other countries, embodying the values of unity and friendship. The source of this information is cyol.com. China, which has a long history of participating in and organizing Olympic events, continues to promote international cooperation through sports.