Venerdì 09 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:33
China: Chinese tourism in Europe grows with Italy at the forefront
09 agosto 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

09 August 2024_ The Chinese tourism market to Europe is experiencing rapid growth, with a significant increase in spending by luxury travelers. According to data from the Chinese Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Italy is the most visited European country by Chinese tourists in the first quarter of 2024, surpassing pre-pandemic levels. In June, the number of Chinese visitors to Italy reached 111% compared to 2019, highlighting the country's attractiveness for Chinese travelers. During the Olympics, many Chinese tourists plan to visit other European cities after Paris, with Milan and London among the favorite destinations. The source of this news is ttgchina.com. The European tourism industry is preparing to welcome a growing number of Chinese visitors, with a particular focus on luxury experiences and VIP services.

