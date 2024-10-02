Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 02 Ottobre 2024
China: Chinese tourists' enthusiasm for traveling abroad during national holidays grows

October 2, 2024_ Chinese tourists are showing growing enthusiasm for traveling abroad, with a peak expected during this year's national holiday....

02 ottobre 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
October 2, 2024_ Chinese tourists are showing growing enthusiasm for traveling abroad, with a peak expected during this year's national holiday. Bookings for the holiday period have already doubled compared to last year, thanks in part to the Belt and Road Initiative and free trade agreements. The most popular destinations include Japan, South Korea and Thailand, with visa applications for traveling abroad increasing by 70%. The source of this information is China Daily. In addition, the average cost of flights to international destinations has increased by 20% compared to the previous year, highlighting the growing interest in outbound tourism.

