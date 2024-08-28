China: Chinese Tourists' Interest in Italy Grows During Golden Week

August 27, 2024_ Airbnb China has revealed a significant increase in Chinese travelers' interest in Italy, which has ranked as the second most searched destination for Golden Week. The Italian cities of Rome, Florence, and Milan are in the spotlight, with a series of cultural events scheduled for October, including art exhibitions and music festivals. In addition, the autumn season offers the opportunity to visit Italian wineries, where tourists can enjoy fine wines and typical dishes. The source of this news is itechbyte.cn. This trend highlights how Italy continues to be a popular destination for Chinese travelers, attracted by its rich culture and culinary tradition.