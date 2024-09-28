Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 28 Settembre 2024
China: Chinese wine culture is presented in Italy with Wuliangye

September 28, 2024_ Wuliangye, a well-known Chinese baijiu producer, recently brought its "Hemei Global Tour" initiative to Italy, with events in...

China: Chinese wine culture is presented in Italy with Wuliangye
28 settembre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
September 28, 2024_ Wuliangye, a well-known Chinese baijiu producer, recently brought its "Hemei Global Tour" initiative to Italy, with events in Milan and interactions with local luxury brands. During the visit, Wuliangye collaborated with the famous Italian brand Bulgari to explore partnership opportunities in their hotels and restaurants. In addition, the company introduced the "Wuliangye Negroni" cocktail in over 700 bars around the world, including those in Italy, celebrating the fusion of food cultures. The news was reported by news.cnfol.com. This event highlights the importance of cultural cooperation between China and Italy, promoting a dialogue between the culinary traditions of the two countries.

