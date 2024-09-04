China: Chinese Youth Foundation in Italy in Naples

Cerca nel sito
 
September 4, 2024_ On September 1, 2024, the Southern Italy Chinese Youth Association, an association that aims to create a favorable environment for...

04 settembre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
September 4, 2024_ On September 1, 2024, the Southern Italy Chinese Youth Association, an association that aims to create a favorable environment for the growth of young Chinese in the region, was inaugurated in Naples. The young leader Jin Jianming was elected as the first president, and the event was attended by important local figures, including the director of labor Giuseppe Cantisano. The foundation of this association represents a significant step for the Chinese community in southern Italy, promoting integration and cooperation between young Chinese and local institutions. The news was reported by xinouzhou.com. This event underlines the importance of the Chinese community in Italy and its commitment to the future of young people, thus contributing to the strengthening of ties between China and Italy.

