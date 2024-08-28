China: Chongqing's New Western and Maritime Logistics Corridor Turns Five

August 27, 2024_ The Western and Maritime Logistics Corridor, a key project of the Belt and Road Initiative, has seen remarkable development in the past five years, starting from Chongqing and reaching over 120 countries and regions. The logistics network has expanded its ports from 166 to 523, with a significant increase in the types of goods transported, from 80 to over 1,150. Chongqing has taken a central role in the management and operation of the corridor, promoting cooperation mechanisms between provinces and cities. This project not only facilitates international trade, but also contributes to the economic development of China's western region. The news is reported by news.cn. The corridor represents a major opportunity for Chinese provinces and countries along the route, promoting trade and cultural exchanges.