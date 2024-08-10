China: Collaboration between Chinese and Italian companies for the production of wind turbines in Italy

August 10, 2024_ Chinese group Mingyang Smart Energy has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Italian company Toto and its subsidiary Renexia to create a new company in Italy dedicated to the production of wind turbines. This agreement, which also involves the Italian Ministry of Production, aims to strengthen the local supply chain and develop strategic green technologies, such as floating wind energy. The project involves an investment of around 500 million euros and the creation of 1,100 jobs, positioning Italy as a potential center for wind energy in the Mediterranean. The news was reported by the Italian newspaper La Repubblica and underlines the importance of cooperation between China and Italy in the renewable energy sector.