Giovedì 22 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:49
August 21, 2024_ Chinese high-end fashion brand 'Tre Capre' has announced a collaboration with former Prada designer Sabina Fragata to launch a new...

China: Collaboration between fashion brand 'Tre Capre' and Italian designer Sabina Fragata
22 agosto 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
August 21, 2024_ Chinese high-end fashion brand 'Tre Capre' has announced a collaboration with former Prada designer Sabina Fragata to launch a new collection of cashmere coats. This partnership, which marks an important milestone for the brand, aims to fuse Western aesthetics with Chinese cultural tradition, taking inspiration from the crataegus flower, a symbol of beauty and grace in Chinese culture. Fragata, with a career that includes experiences at luxury brands such as Valentino and Versace, will bring her experience and distinctive style to this new collection. The news was reported by jiemian.com, highlighting the importance of this synergy between Chinese fashion and Italian design. The collection will be presented in mid-September, promising to arouse great interest in the international fashion scene.

