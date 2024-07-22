Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 22 Luglio 2024
China: Collaboration between Italy and China for the protection of cultural heritage

21 July 2024_ The continued cooperation between Italy and China to protect and promote global cultural heritage strengthens mutual understanding and...

21 July 2024_ The continued cooperation between Italy and China to protect and promote global cultural heritage strengthens mutual understanding and promotes learning between civilisations. Italy and China currently hold the largest number of UNESCO World Heritage sites. Heleni Porfyriou, former senior researcher at the Institute of Heritage Sciences of the Italian National Research Council, underlined the importance of this collaboration. Roberto Ciarla, an archaeologist with the International Association for Mediterranean and Oriental Studies in Italy, highlighted the benefits for global visitors and management and research staff. news.cn reports it. The collaboration also includes the participation of sites such as the Central Axis of Beijing and the Via Appia Romana in the 2024 World Heritage Convention.

