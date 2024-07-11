China: Collaboration between Jingdezhen and Florence for a cultural project

July 11, 2024_ Jingdezhen, known as the porcelain capital of the world, hosted a signing ceremony for a strategic collaboration with JII-XIA and ENJOY SCENT. The event saw the participation of Sileno Cheloni, the Italian head perfumer of ENJOY SCENT, who introduced the project of fusion between fragrances and porcelains. Cheloni will create a unique fragrance for Jingdezhen, called 'Changnan', which represents a meeting of aesthetics and culture. The collaboration aims to strengthen cultural ties between Jingdezhen and Florence, cities historically linked by the trade of ceramics and spices. cenr.com.cn reports it. The project also includes the opening of a new art space in Jingdezhen, which will integrate art and scents to celebrate the poetry of everyday life.