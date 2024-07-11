Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 11 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:11
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: Collaboration between Jingdezhen and Florence for a cultural project

July 11, 2024_ Jingdezhen, known as the porcelain capital of the world, hosted a signing ceremony for a strategic collaboration with JII-XIA and...

China: Collaboration between Jingdezhen and Florence for a cultural project
11 luglio 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 11, 2024_ Jingdezhen, known as the porcelain capital of the world, hosted a signing ceremony for a strategic collaboration with JII-XIA and ENJOY SCENT. The event saw the participation of Sileno Cheloni, the Italian head perfumer of ENJOY SCENT, who introduced the project of fusion between fragrances and porcelains. Cheloni will create a unique fragrance for Jingdezhen, called 'Changnan', which represents a meeting of aesthetics and culture. The collaboration aims to strengthen cultural ties between Jingdezhen and Florence, cities historically linked by the trade of ceramics and spices. cenr.com.cn reports it. The project also includes the opening of a new art space in Jingdezhen, which will integrate art and scents to celebrate the poetry of everyday life.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Jingdezhen collaboration between Jingdezhen Florence collaborazione
Vedi anche
News to go
Caldo e afa in tutta Italia: ecco quanto dura
News to go
Conti pubblici, Giorgetti: "Non serve manovra lacrime e sangue"
News to go
Vacanze estive 2024, cresce il budget medio degli italiani: +15%
News to go
Bonus colonnine, al via le prenotazioni: cosa c’è da sapere
News to go
Quarta ondata di caldo africano sull'Italia, le previsioni
News to go
Elezioni Francia, il day after: cosa succede ora?
News to go
Caro voli per Sardegna e Sicilia
News to go
Estate 2024, dove andranno gli italiani in vacanza
News to go
Caldo ed emicrania, c'è un legame
News to go
Covid, casi in leggero aumento in Italia
News to go
Lavoro, a maggio calo dopo 3 mesi crescita: -17mila occupati
News to go
Granchio blu, "danni per 100 milioni di euro ai pescatori"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza