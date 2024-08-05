China: Collaboration between Jingdezhen and Italy for a new cultural perfume

04 August 2024_ Jingdezhen, the famous ceramic city in China, recently launched a strategic collaboration with JII-XIA and ENJOY SCENT, with the participation of Italian master perfumer Sileno Cheloni. During the event, Cheloni presented the project to create a 'scent of the city' that combines the art of ceramics with that of perfumery, underlining the importance of cultural dialogue between East and West. The synergy between Jingdezhen and Florence, a city symbol of Italian culture, represents a bridge between different artistic traditions, rediscovering historical links through perfume and ceramics. The news was reported by htfnews.cn. This project not only celebrates art, but also promotes a unique sensorial experience that unites the two cultures, inviting you to explore the beauty of life through art and scents.