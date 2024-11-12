China: Collaboration between leather associations for a sustainable future with Italy

November 12, 2024_ On November 8, 2024, a meeting was held in Beijing between the China Leather Association and the Italian (China) Leather Industry Association, aimed at strengthening cooperation in the leather industry. During the meeting, representatives discussed opportunities for collaboration to improve the competitiveness of the Chinese sector, especially through technological support and innovation from Italy. The event highlighted the importance of joining forces to address the challenges of the European market and promote high-quality Chinese products. The news was reported by chinaleather.org, highlighting the importance of the synergy between the two countries in the leather industry. This meeting represents a significant step towards a future of cooperation and sustainable development between China and Italy.