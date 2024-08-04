Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 04 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 15:05
China: Collapse of a bridge in Sichuan causes the disappearance of five people

04 August 2024_ A highway bridge connecting the southwestern provinces of Sichuan and Chongqing collapsed yesterday, causing three cars to fall into...

04 agosto 2024 | 12.09
Redazione Adnkronos
04 August 2024_ A highway bridge connecting the southwestern provinces of Sichuan and Chongqing collapsed yesterday, causing three cars to fall into the river below. Five people are missing and their lives are feared, while rescuers are currently engaged in search operations. The accident occurred in the early hours of the morning, when the bridge, built in 2018, suddenly gave way. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the causes of the collapse, raising concerns about the safety of infrastructure in the country. The news was reported by the Sunday Morning Post. This event is part of a series of recent infrastructure failures in China, which has seen other bridge collapses in several provinces.

