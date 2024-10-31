China: Commerce Ministry Criticizes EU Tariffs on Electric Vehicles

October 31, 2024_ China's Ministry of Commerce has expressed its opposition to the European Union's final decision to impose additional tariffs on electric vehicles produced in China. China neither recognizes nor accepts this measure and is committed to protecting the interests of its companies. In response, the Chinese government has filed a complaint with the World Trade Organization's dispute settlement mechanism. The new tariffs, announced by the European Commission, will come into force after an anti-subsidy investigation. The news was reported by China Daily, highlighting the trade tensions between China and the European Union in the automotive sector.