July 13, 2024_ China announced on Friday the introduction of measures to support the global sustainable development agenda. The initiative aims to promote international cooperation in this area, strengthening the country's commitment to common objectives. The new measures will include specific policies and projects aimed at improving environmental and social sustainability globally. This commitment reflects China's willingness to take a leadership role in promoting sustainable development. China Daily reports it. Chinese authorities have highlighted the importance of international collaboration to address global sustainability challenges.