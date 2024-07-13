Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 13 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:08
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: Commitment to global sustainable development

July 13, 2024_ China announced on Friday the introduction of measures to support the global sustainable development agenda. The initiative aims to...

China: Commitment to global sustainable development
13 luglio 2024 | 12.06
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 13, 2024_ China announced on Friday the introduction of measures to support the global sustainable development agenda. The initiative aims to promote international cooperation in this area, strengthening the country's commitment to common objectives. The new measures will include specific policies and projects aimed at improving environmental and social sustainability globally. This commitment reflects China's willingness to take a leadership role in promoting sustainable development. China Daily reports it. Chinese authorities have highlighted the importance of international collaboration to address global sustainability challenges.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
reports it commitment specific policies This commitment reflects
Vedi anche
News to go
Mangiare male aumenta i costi sanitari
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Biden: "Ho battuto Trump una volta, lo batterò di nuovo"
News to go
8 per mille, alla Chiesa Cattolica 990 milioni
News to go
Turismo internazionale in Italia, i dati
News to go
Rapporto Ecomafia, aumentano i reati ambientali
News to go
Stipendi italiani maglia nera: l'allarme dell'Ocse
News to go
Caldo e afa in tutta Italia: ecco quanto dura
News to go
Conti pubblici, Giorgetti: "Non serve manovra lacrime e sangue"
News to go
Vacanze estive 2024, cresce il budget medio degli italiani: +15%
News to go
Bonus colonnine, al via le prenotazioni: cosa c’è da sapere
News to go
Quarta ondata di caldo africano sull'Italia, le previsioni
News to go
Elezioni Francia, il day after: cosa succede ora?


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza