August 17, 2024_ The 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China has approved a new plan to deepen reforms and promote China's modernization. The document, titled "Decision of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China on Promoting China's Modernization," outlines clear goals for 2035 and strategies to improve the country's socialist system and governance. Local authorities and officials have already begun to implement the Congress's directives, emphasizing the importance of joining forces to achieve a better future. The news was reported by cyol.com. The reforms aim to resolve economic and social inequalities, addressing the challenges of modernization in a complex global context.