Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 17 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:43
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: Communist Party Announces New Reforms to Modernize the Country

August 17, 2024_ The 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China has approved a new plan to deepen reforms and promote China's modernization. The...

China: Communist Party Announces New Reforms to Modernize the Country
17 agosto 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 17, 2024_ The 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China has approved a new plan to deepen reforms and promote China's modernization. The document, titled "Decision of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China on Promoting China's Modernization," outlines clear goals for 2035 and strategies to improve the country's socialist system and governance. Local authorities and officials have already begun to implement the Congress's directives, emphasizing the importance of joining forces to achieve a better future. The news was reported by cyol.com. The reforms aim to resolve economic and social inequalities, addressing the challenges of modernization in a complex global context.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
country's socialist system Local authorities Cina complex global context
Vedi anche
News to go
Maltempo Italia, rischio grandinate e nubifragi al nord
News to go
Vaiolo delle scimmie, ultime news
News to go
Arriva in Italia il nuovo digitale terrestre
News to go
Gaza, governo Italia presenta progetto umanitario per ricostruzione
News to go
Banche dati, i controlli delle forze dell'ordine sulle aziende
News to go
Allarme mari e laghi italiani inquinati
News to go
Gap digitale, meno di un italiano su due interagisce con gli enti pubblici via Internet
News to go
Troppo caldo anche sul Monte Bianco, vetta sopra lo zero termico per 33 ore consecutive
News to go
Parigi 2024, 40 medaglie come a Tokyo: ma gli ori sono di più
News to go
Morbillo, oltre 17mila casi in 12 mesi nell'Ue
News to go
Carburanti, dal 2014 sparito 1 distributore su 5
News to go
Ferragosto: aperti musei, parchi archeologici e luoghi della cultura statali


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza