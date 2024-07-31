Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 31 Luglio 2024
China: Communist Party intensifies macroeconomic support for 2024

July 31, 2024_ The Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China announced an increase in macroeconomic support for the second...

31 luglio 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
July 31, 2024_ The Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China announced an increase in macroeconomic support for the second half of 2024, focusing on expanding domestic demand and developing emerging sectors. During a meeting chaired by Xi Jinping, economic risks and the need for structural reforms to stimulate growth were highlighted. Economic policies will aim to improve citizens' incomes and promote consumption in various sectors, including tourism and services. The source of this information is China Daily. China is targeting an economic growth target of 5% for 2024, with measures intended to stabilize the economy and address local debt risks.

