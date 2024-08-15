Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 15 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:45
China: Country's Green Transition Accelerates Toward Carbon Neutrality

August 15, 2024_ China is accelerating its transition to a sustainable future, implementing initiatives to reduce carbon emissions through the use of...

15 agosto 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
August 15, 2024_ China is accelerating its transition to a sustainable future, implementing initiatives to reduce carbon emissions through the use of solar panels, wind turbines and hydrogen production plants. Led by Xi Jinping's Ecological Civilization Thought, the country is creating new opportunities for economic growth through clean energy. Experts believe these efforts will not only benefit the environment but also improve China's global competitiveness. The nation aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, an ambitious goal that requires continued commitment, China Daily reports. China, the world's largest carbon emitter, is investing heavily in green technologies to address climate challenges and promote sustainable development.

