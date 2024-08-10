China: C.P. Company opens its first store in Shanghai, marking the return of the Italian brand to the Chinese market

August 9, 2024_ C.P. Company, a well-known Italian sportswear brand, has opened its first store in China in Shanghai, inside the Rueyoh shopping mall. This opening represents an important milestone for the brand, which aims to strengthen its presence in the Chinese market after a previous closure. The store, which covers almost 100 square meters, offers an immersive shopping experience, with a design that combines minimalism and modernity, and features a wide range of products, including the iconic Goggle Jacket. The news is reported by winshang.com. C.P. Company plans to further expand its network in key cities such as Beijing and Shenzhen, demonstrating its confidence in the potential of the Chinese market.