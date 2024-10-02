Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 02 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:46
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: CPPCC Promotes Modernization, Support for Space Mission

October 2, 2024_ The Chinese People's Political Consultative Committee (CPPCC) has sharpened its role in supporting the modernization of the nation....

China: CPPCC Promotes Modernization, Support for Space Mission
02 ottobre 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 2, 2024_ The Chinese People's Political Consultative Committee (CPPCC) has sharpened its role in supporting the modernization of the nation. The body has collected and organized data, and carried out environmental protection tasks in preparation for the arrival of the Shenzhou XIX astronauts. In addition, the CPPCC is actively collaborating on the development of the Chinese space station and facilitating operations with the China Space Agency. This synergy is crucial to the success of the country's future space missions, China Daily reports. The CPPCC is an important political institution in China, which serves as a consultation platform for the government and promotes cooperation between different sectors of society.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
China Daily reports CPPCC has sharpened its role role
Vedi anche
News to go
Influenza, vaccinazioni al via in ordine sparso
News to go
Caffè, oggi la Giornata Internazionale: tradizione a rischio rincaro
News to go
Israele e l'attacco via terra "limitato" in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, risultati e i presidenti eletti
News to go
Incidenti sul lavoro, al via patente a punti nei cantieri
News to go
Milano, arrestati i capi ultras di Inter e Milan
News to go
Masotelioma, nel 2021 in Ue 2.380 decessi prevenibili
News to go
Libano, Mikati: "Fermare guerra sterminio di Israele"
News to go
Cdm, via libera decreto contro violenze ai sanitari. Nordio: "Effetto deterrente"
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, 29 settembre election day
News to go
Giornata mondiale del turismo, i dati dell'estate 2024
News to go
Meteo, Italia divisa in due


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza