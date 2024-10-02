China: CPPCC Promotes Modernization, Support for Space Mission

October 2, 2024_ The Chinese People's Political Consultative Committee (CPPCC) has sharpened its role in supporting the modernization of the nation. The body has collected and organized data, and carried out environmental protection tasks in preparation for the arrival of the Shenzhou XIX astronauts. In addition, the CPPCC is actively collaborating on the development of the Chinese space station and facilitating operations with the China Space Agency. This synergy is crucial to the success of the country's future space missions, China Daily reports. The CPPCC is an important political institution in China, which serves as a consultation platform for the government and promotes cooperation between different sectors of society.